Not Ruling It Out

In response to a question about a potential romance, the Ambulance actor admitted he hopes “that happens” between him and Patten.

“Our lives are built in together. It’s crazy, we have so much to do together,” he said during an October 2022 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “She is the f—king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this.”