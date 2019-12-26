Pics

Teresa Giudice Celebrated Christmas With Family and ‘Pool Boy’ While Daughters Went to Italy With Joe Giudice

By
Teresa Giudice's Christmas With 'Pool Boy' Anthony Delorenzo
 Courtesy of Anthony Delorenzo/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Family and Friends

Teresa was all smiles with her family and Delorenzo in a photo shared on his Instagram Story.

Back to top