Teresa Guidice pulled out all the stops for her daughter Gia’s high school graduation party on Friday, June 28, throwing a lavish bash at her New Jersey home.

The Bravo star’s newly renovated pool and backyard entertaining area served as the perfect backdrop for the summer celebration for Guidice’s eldest daughter with husband Joe Guidice.

Guests were ferried to the party in golf carts and were greeted with a giant arch featuring red, white and black balloons — the colors of New Jersey’s Rutgers University, where Gia is enrolled in the fall.

Other decorations included an ice sculpture of the Rutgers logo as well as white flower walls with a red R for Rutgers on one and another with the words “Rutgers: Congratulations Gia.”

Outside, there were two photo booths as well as a white dance floor and two MCs to get the party started, while food included pizza, Cuban sandwiches, burgers and fries and a dessert table loaded with cupcakes and more sweet treats.

Guests included the 47-year-old reality TV star’s father, Giacinto Gorga, along with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

The 18-year-old guest of honor wore a white lace dress and nude heels as she mingled with guests at the celebration.

Teresa previously said that Gia is interested in a career in law, inspired by her parents’ legal issues over the past few years.

The couple, who also share daughters Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, were both found guilty of mail, wire, bank and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served almost a year in prison, while her husband of almost 20 years was sentenced to 41 months. He was transferred to ICE custody in March after serving his time and is facing deportation to his native Italy. Gia started a petition to free her father, calling on President Donald Trump to intervene.

Teresa and her daughters spent time with Joe last month as he celebrated his 47th birthday. “Happy birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday to keep going and never stop fighting!” Gia wrote in a birthday message to her father on Instagram. “You inspire me everyday.”

