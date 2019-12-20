Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

She made history in 2018. At just 29 years old, Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for New York’s 14th District. Time magazine called her primary win against 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley “the biggest upset of 2018.” Before she ran for office, Ocasio-Cortez, now 30, worked in education and as an organizer for Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. She also worked as a bartender to help her struggling family keep their home.