La Cantera Resort & Spa

Want to relax like your favorite Housewives?

Set atop the highest elevation point in San Antonio, sophistication and relaxation come together at La Cantera Resort & Spa, a pristine getaway immersed in nature and the stunning vistas of the Texas Hill Country. The resort offers something for all guests from rounds of golf on an 18-hole championship course to delectable cuisine at 10 unique dining venues, including the award-winning Signature Restaurant. Wide open spaces await at Loma Vida Spa and Wellness and its 25,000 square feet of bliss including Sky Loft treatment rooms with an outdoor shower or soaking tubs that overlook nature. Five pools around the resort, heated year-round include Topaz, the adults-only pool which pairs extraordinarily well with accommodations on SEVEN, a dedicated floor of the hotel for those 21 and up, with a separate check-in and evening reception area. Families and large groups enjoy the Villas, 34 individual accommodations nestled in the trees and each room comes with a golf cart to scoot around the resort to daily activities. It’s here that celebrities, including Real Housewives of New York City‘s Sonja Morgan and the San Antonio Spurs, come to unwind.

“A tranquil oasis set just outside the cultural riches of San Antonio, La Cantera offers the most intimate experience with unspoiled views of nature from every direction,” the Right Fit Formula author explains. “It’s my favorite place to look up and see the Texas stars shining bright at night.