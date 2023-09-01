Between his time in the NFL and playing minor league baseball and his stint as a sports broadcaster on ESPN, Tim Tebow has really done it all.

The athlete started out as a star football player at the University of Florida, where he played under coach Urban Meyer. After a successful collegiate career, Tebow was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played as the team’s starting quarterback for two years.

In 2016, after nearly seven years in the NFL, Tebow declared his passion for baseball and signed with the New York Mets’ minor league team, where he played until 2021.

Aside from sports, Tebow is also a successful ESPN football analyst. “I want to do a good job [at broadcasting],” Tebow said in a 2014 interview with USA Today. “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might. I’m a believer in that. I want to be the best at this that I can be.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Tebow’s life and career: