August 2020

The Arrested Development alum stood by her wife’s side in August 2020 after DeGeneres came under fire a month prior amid allegations that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a toxic place to work. “To all our fans….we see you,” de Rossi wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo that read, “I Stand by Ellen” across a blue background. “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen.”