Paying respects to a legend. Celebrities are mourning the loss of iconic singer Tina Turner after her death at age 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read a statement on the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Instagram account on Wednesday, May 24, alongside a black-and-white photo of the music icon. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Earlier that day, Turner’s rep released a statement announcing her death.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.” Her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, added: “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Stars and fans of the Tennessee native flocked to the tribute post to pay their respects.

“Rejoice In Paradise Queen. Legends Never Die. Rest In Power,” Rosario Dawson replied. “Rest in power Legendary Queen 👑,” Debbie Gibson commented.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While Turner had a flourishing career since her debut at 18, the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” songstress faced a series of health issues in recent years. In 2013, the Grammy winner suffered from a stroke three weeks after she tied the knot with Erwin Bach. While recovering from the stroke, Turner had to learn how to walk again. Three years later, she was diagnosed with both intestinal cancer and kidney failure.

“I had no pain but my body was reacting from cancer in the colon, from kidney failure. It sounds like it continues and goes on and it does … Then they came up with, there was cancer in the colon, both kidneys were already gone and the kidney takes care of cleansing the body,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Tina Turner: My Love Story. “All of that had started to toxify. So it was on its way. I said I’m ready to go if it’s time. My mother and sister have gone. Erwin said, ‘No, I don’t want another partner,’ so it went on and on.”

The “A Fool in Love” artist was the mother of two sons: Craig, whom she shared with saxophonist Raymond Hill and Ronnie and whom she welcomed with ex-husband and musical partner Ike Turner. Tina also adopted two of Ike’s sons from prior relationships. Craig died in July 2018 at age 59 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Before her death, Tina lost Ronnie in December 2022 due to colon cancer.

Keep scrolling to see celebrities’ heartfelt tributes: