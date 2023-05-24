Tina Turner Through the Years: The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Life in Pictures

Loud and proud! Tina Turner left her mark on Hollywood — and the music industry worldwide — before her death in May 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement shared to Turner’s official Instagram page read at the time. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” songstress, who was 83 when she passed, was dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll after making a name for herself in 1960.

During her career, she won a total of 12 Grammy awards, including four competitive trophies for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance — which ties her with Pat Benatar for the record.

The “River Deep — Mountain High” singer also has three tracks in the Grammy Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

While Turner’s career accolades are hard to overlook, at times her success was overshadowed by her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Ike Turner. (Ike died in December 2007 at age 76 following a drug overdose.)

The “Proud Mary” musician was married to her former musical partner for 14 years before she left him following years of alleged abuse. Tina later detailed in her second memoir, My Love Story, just how abusive Ike was amid their marriage.

“He threw hot coffee in my face, giving me third-degree burns,” she alleged in the 2018 book. “He used my nose as a punching bag so many times that I could taste blood running down my throat when I sang. He broke my jaw. And I couldn’t remember what it was like not to have a black eye.”

The “We Don’t Need Another Hero” singer, however, got out of the volatile relationship and later found love with Erwin Bach, whom she wed in 2013. The couple were still married at the time of her death.

“Erwin, who is a force of nature in his own right, has never been the least bit intimidated by my career, my talents, or my fame,” Tina wrote of her husband in her 2020 book, Happiness Becomes You. “He shows me that true love doesn’t require the dimming of my light so that he can shine. On the contrary, we are the light of each other’s lives, and we want to shine as bright as we can, together.”

