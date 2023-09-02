Toby Keith, Hoda Kotb and more stars are mourning Jimmy Buffett after the iconic “Margaritaville” singer died on Friday, September 1, at age 76.

“The pirate has passed,” Keith, 62, wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, September 2. “RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us.”

Kotb, 59, added that she felt Buffett “personified joy” and “embodied goodness.” The Today cohost also recalled introducing her mother to Buffett. “I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love … like he knew her his whole life,” she wrote via X. “Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people.”

Buffett’s team announced his death on Saturday via Instagram, noting that the legendary musician “passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

Scroll down to see more tributes to Buffet: