Time for a change of scenery. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts is up for sale for $39,500,000.

According to the Homes.com listing, the couple’s house, which was built in 2015, features a recreation room, wine room, gym, spa and outdoor organic vegetable garden. Brady and Bündchen’s impressive digs also includes a massive driveway that can fit up to 20 cars.

Just in case one kitchen isn’t enough, the duo’s home boasts an eat-in kitchen with a large island and a chef’s kitchen. In addition to its proximity from the city of Boston, the mansion’s is situated by the 9th hole of nearby The Country Club.

While it’s unclear what prompted Brady and Bündchen’s move, the twosome can’t be going far. The athlete signed a contract extension to stay with the New England Patriots through the 2021 season.

Brady, 42, and Bündchen, 39, tied the knot in February 2009 after two years of dating. They are parents of son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. The NFL quarterback also shares 11-year-old son John with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady recently spoke candidly about his relationship with Bündchen, telling Men’s Health that the pair are very different from each other.

“Gisele is not really into sports,” he told the magazine for its September 2019 cover story. “She’s like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her. Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her.”

Brady came under fire for remarks he made about son Benjamin not being into sports during the same interview.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack … [who] is just like me,” the New England Patriots star told Men’s Health. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’”

