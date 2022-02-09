Elizabeth Olsen

Hiddleston and Olsen sparked romance rumors after they worked together on I Saw The Light in 2015. After they were photographed on several dates, a source exclusively told Us, “It’s casual. But they do make sure to text when they’re apart.”

In September 2015, the WandaVision star shut down speculation, telling Refinery29, “I mean, we definitely are friends and we’ve known each other for about four years. And we happened to be at a restaurant at a wrong time having dinner. We all go out to dinner.”