Happier times. Less than one year before her death, Dani Hampson and her fiancé, Tom Mann, welcomed their first child, son Bowie.

“We are saturated with a love I didn’t know existed & one I will never be able to put into words,” the late publicist wrote via Instagram in October 2021 alongside photos of her newborn little one. “Bowie Andrew Mann Born 18.10.2021 You have changed our lives forever.”

In June 2022, Mann revealed that his fiancée died suddenly on what would have been their wedding day. “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” the X Factor alum wrote via Instagram two days after the scheduled ceremony. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.”

Hampson and the musician, who got engaged in December 2019, were originally supposed to tie the knot in September 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their plans. Before they had their rescheduled ceremony, however, the duo announced in June 2021 that they were expecting.

Reflecting on the previous 12 months on New Year’s Eve 2021, Hampson said that she and the former Stereo Kicks member didn’t quite expect their year to turn out how it did — but they were happy all the same.

“2021 started much like 2020 – expecting to become husband & wife – only we ended up as mum & dad instead,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My highlight, proudest moment & biggest achievement. Now & always.”

In his tribute to Hampson, Mann wrote that he would do his best to make sure the couple’s son knows how much his mother loved him: “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Bowie accompanied the duo on plenty of adventures before his first birthday, joining his parents for a trip to Italy less than one month before Hampson’s death. In February 2022, the tot also joined them for a journey to Spain, where the family logged some time on the beach.

“22 weeks going on 2 years,” Hampson quipped of Bowie the following month. “You’re 99% out of control, but we wouldn’t have you any other way bud.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of the couple with Bowie.