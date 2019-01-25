Paying tribute to one of their own. Bravo star Andy Cohen and season 15 Top Chef winner Joseph Flamm reacted to news of Fatima Ali’s death on Friday, January 25, as did many more of show’s contestants, including Chris Scott, Tyler Anderson and Tanya Holland.

The Top Chef fan favorite died at the age of 29 after a long-fought battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, a terminal cancer of the bone and soft tissue.

The production’s cast, including Flamm, Anderson, Holland, Scott, Bruce Kalman, Adrienne Cheatham, Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins, Carrie Baird, Rogelio Garcia, Tu David Phu, show runner-up Joe Sasto, Melissa Perfit and Laura Cole, reunited at Ali’s bedside in L.A. on January 13.

The network released a statement on Friday via Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Fatima Ali lost her courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart.”

Scroll through to read the rest of the cast’s touching messages for their late friend.