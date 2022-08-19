Metro Station's Trace Cyrus Through the Years

More than Miley’s brother. In addition to his music, Trace Cyrus has shared quite a bit of his mental health journey with fans over the years.

“I work so hard on improving myself & at times feel like I’m getting nowhere,” the Metro Station frontman wrote via Instagram in October 2020, while sharing a side-by-side comparison of how much he’s changed over the course of the previous decade. “The pic on the left is from 2012. It’s a reminder how far I’ve really come. At that time in my life my addictions had completely taken control, I was barely eating, & my anxiety was so bad It was a struggle just to leave my house. I look so skinny in the older pic it almost looks photoshopped but I promise it’s not.”

The early 2010s were a difficult time for Cyrus, who left Metro Station in 2010 and split from then-fiancé Brenda Song two years later. “Brenda and I have decided to go our separate ways. We split up a couple of months ago,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “We will continue to focus on our careers. I wish Brenda the best and much success in the future. I hope everyone can respect our privacy about this situation.”

By 2020, however, the rocker was in a much better place. “Since then, I’ve gained 50 pounds & feel like a completely different person,” he wrote via Instagram. “I promise you no matter how bad things are you can always change them. Don’t waste years of your life being someone you are unhappy with like I did. I’ll never be that person again & I’ll continue to work on myself everyday.”

Though he noted that “it’s still going to be a long journey to really become the man I want to be,” Cyrus explained that he was dedicated to making the necessary changes he needed to be happy. “I’m going to enjoy the ride,” the “Shake It” performer wrote at the time. “Stay strong, be consistent, & fight hard to make the changes you want in life. ❤️”

Two years later, Cyrus — who is the stepson of Billy Ray Cyrus and older brother of Miley Cyrus — reflected on the way his mental health issues have affected him physically. “At the end of last year, I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health,” the clothing designer wrote via Twitter in August 2022, revealing that he had lost a significant amount of weight in the time since. “Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F–k motivation. Stay dedicated!”

