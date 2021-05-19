2005

Cameras started capturing their relationship for an MTV reality series titled Meet the Barkers in 2005.

“I felt like having the reality show changed Shanna‘s character. Shanna wanted to be an actress, and I felt she started doing things just for the cameras — for attention, or maybe it was just her dramatic personality,” Barker recalled in his 2015 book, Can I Say. “It was turning into a variety show instead of a reality show — and in my mind, she was behaving out of character on camera, which was carrying over to her not being genuine with me.”