2021

As Barker’s relationship with Kourtney heated up, Moakler alleged to Us in May 2021 that he had an affair with the reality star’s sister Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s.

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” she claimed. “Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening. … We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

Barker, for his part, wrote in his 2015 book that he “never touched” Kim when he was spending time with her then-BFF Paris Hilton. The Selfish author has also denied having a romantic relationship with him in the past.