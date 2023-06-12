Pregnant Uzo Aduba and Husband Robert Sweeting’s Relationship Timeline

First comes (secret) wedding, then comes (public) baby bump debut! Nearly three years after exchanging vows, Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting are preparing to expand their family.

Aduba and Sweeting wed in September 2020, announcing their union on their first anniversary. The In Treatment star took to social media to share a selfie from their wedding in September 2021, kicking off the post with a quote from the 1989 movie When Harry Met Sally: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

She continued: “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. ❤️”

The couple subsequently jetted off to Tulum, Mexico, to mark their anniversary.

“Some much needed restoration, recovery, and relaxation,” she captioned a series of snaps via Instagram at the time. “So thankful to get away and celebrate Robert and my anniversary with a couple of our favorite humans. 🧡”

Two months later, the Orange Is the New Black alum shared additional details about her big day.

“We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up,” Aduba explained on Live With Kelly and Ryan in November 2021, adding that “a lot of Amazon and Etsy gets you through” planning a wedding amid the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She concluded: “[We did it] quietly and with a small group, of course — our most loved and closest family and friends. It was awesome.”

Aduba and Sweeting continued to share small glimpses into their relationship via social media, with the filmmaker referring to the actress as “my world” on Valentine’s Day in February 2022 and calling her his “best half” on their second anniversary that September.

In June 2023, Aduba revealed that she is pregnant with the twosome’s first child. After rocking a baby bump on the Tonys red carpet with Sweeting by her side, the performer gushed about the “blessing.”

“My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited,” she wrote via Instagram. “I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Scroll through for more on Aduba and Sweeting’s relationship: