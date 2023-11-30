Uzo Aduba and her husband, Robert Sweeting, are officially parents after welcoming their first baby, daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem.

“I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys,” Aduba, 42, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 30. “My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours.”

She continued: “We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem — Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you. … I’m a Mommy you guys. Motherhood: I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it.”

The Orange Is the New Black alum announced in June that she was pregnant with the pair’s first child, debuting her baby bump at the Tony Awards.

“My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited,” Aduba wrote via Instagram at the time. “I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Weeks later, the In Treatment actress celebrated Sweeting on Father’s Day. “Father-to-be. I love how great you are going to be in this role, @robertsweetinglife,” she captioned an Instagram post that June. “I love you so much and appreciate everything you have been to us on this journey. Thank you for being an incredible father. Already. #fathersday.”

Amid Aduba’s pregnancy, Sweeting spent time “doting” on his wife. “Ryan’s been so sweet and doting toward Uzo, making sure she has everything she needs, whether it’s a cup of tea or a pillow for her back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that June. “He’ll fix her breakfast so she can stay in bed longer.”

The insider added that the couple were “so grateful” and “excited” to meet their little one.

Aduba and Sweeting kept their courtship under wraps, revealing in September 2021 that they had secretly tied the knot one year earlier.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman. This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it,” Sweeting gushed via Instagram at the time, penning an anniversary tribute. “At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever known, and I’m proud to be your husband.”

Aduba, for her part, explained two months later why they kept their romance private.

“We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up,” the Tony winner said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan the following November. “[We did it] quietly and with a small group, of course — our most loved and closest family and friends. It was awesome.”