Uzo Aduba is counting down the days until she becomes a mom — and husband Robert Sweeting is waiting on her hand and foot in the meantime.

“Ryan’s been so sweet and doting toward Uzo, making sure she has everything she needs, whether it’s a cup of tea or a pillow for her back,” a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “He’ll fix her breakfast so she can stay in bed longer.”

Sweeting and Aduba, 42, who debuted her baby bump at the Tony Awards on June 11, are “just happy to share the news with everyone,” the source says, adding that the twosome are “so grateful” and “excited” to welcome their first child into their growing family.

“My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited,” the Orange Is the New Black alum wrote via Instagram after revealing she was pregnant at New York City’s Broadway event earlier this month. “I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Aduba and Sweeting secretly tied the knot in September 2020 and announced their union one year later. In September 2021, the actress took to social media to share a selfie from their nuptials in celebration of their first wedding anniversary.

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” she wrote via Instagram, quoting the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally. “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. ❤️”

After jetting off to Mexico that same month for a second honeymoon, Aduba shared details of her big day during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up,” Aduba explained in November 2021 of why she and Sweeting kept quiet about their nuptials. She joked that “a lot of Amazon and Etsy” got them through planning a wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine.

Sweeting, for his part, shared a sweet snap of the lovebirds on vacation to mark their one-year anniversary in September 2021. “One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman. This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it,” he gushed about his wife. “At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever known, and I’m proud to be your husband. #happyanniversary.”

While the two have generally kept their love out of the spotlight since revealing their marriage, Aduba did give a glimpse into the duo’s holiday traditions while speaking to E! News in November 2022.

“A newer tradition since we’ve been together is we share as a family, like our families have Thanksgiving together, which is nice,” she told the outlet of the couple’s typical plans. “I’m Nigerian, so of course our Thanksgiving is an American and Nigerian blend. So some of our culinary cuisine is new, but is liked and appreciated by them.”

While awaiting the arrival of her little one, Aduba celebrated her beau on Father’s Day earlier this month. “Father-to-be. I love how great you are going to be in this role, @robertsweetinglife,” she captioned a photo of the pair smiling for the camera. “Happy first Father’s Day. I love you so much and appreciate everything you have been to us on this journey. Thank you for being an incredible father. Already. #fathersday.”