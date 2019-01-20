Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney celebrated their birthdays with a luxurious getaway along with their castmates in Las Vegas.

Cartwright, who will be 30 on Friday, January 25, and Maloney, who turned 32 on Wednesday, January 16, boarded a private jet along with castmates Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend Beau Clark, Maloney’s husband Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Cartwright’s fiancé Jax Taylor and Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett.

The crew stayed at the lavishly appointed two-story penthouse at the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, which is up to 4,350-square-feet and features a stone hearth wall, leather sofas, a billiard table, roundtrip limo service to the airport and is priced from $2600 a night.

They celebrated the pair’s birthday with what Cartwright described as a “delicious” meal at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill on Friday, January 18, and some of the group grabbed lunch the following day at Virgil’s Real Barbecue.

