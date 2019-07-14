Jax Taylor continued the week-long celebration of his 40th birthday with another party on Saturday, July 13, and this time it was ’80s-themed.

The newlywed Vanderump Rules star, who married Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky on June 29, donned a shaggy wig and white headband for the party attended by his costars including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Lala Kent.

The gang went all out for the celebration, with Shay channeling an ’80s workout queen with her pink legwarmers and matching leotard and sweatbands, while the new bride donned Daisy Dukes, a white tube top, suspenders and a temporary Jax-centric arm tattoo courtesy of Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark.

Sandoval, who wore pink sunglasses and a purple mesh shirt, scored the birthday present win, according to Schroeder, with a Samurai sword signed by Randy Jackson.

The party came just three days after Taylor celebrated his landmark birthday, which was actually on Thursday, July 11, with a “40 and Fabulous” party at Sur restaurant in West Hollywood.

“30s you came and went, we had a great run. 40, I am coming in hot!!!” he captioned an invitation to the event on Instagram.

Taylor also got spoiled by his new wife over lunch at an L.A. restaurant with a fancy bottle of Dom Perignon champagne and a piece of cake for dessert. “Birthdays are still pretty fun,” he captioned an Instagram Story photo from their date.

Cartwright, 30, also posted a tribute to her spouse on Instagram, sharing a sweet pic of them kissing on a staircase and captioning it, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, my honey, my HUBBY @mrjaxtaylor I love you so much babeeee!! 40 never looked so sexy!”

Scroll down to see pics from Taylor’s ’80s bash.