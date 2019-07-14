Celebrations Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Celebrates 40th Birthday at Epic ’80s Party: Photos By Kathy Campbell July 14, 2019 Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram 6 7 / 6 Paging Bret Michaels Taylor channeled the former lead singer of Poison with his wig and wide headband. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News