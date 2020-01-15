Single but shining! Vanessa Hudgens was all smiles at the Bad Boys for Life premiere on Tuesday, January 14, hours after Us Weekly broke the news of her split from Austin Butler.

The actress, 31, arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in style, wearing a white feathered Georges Hobeika dress with sequins, one sleeve and a long, sheer train. She paired the glamorous look with a pair of black open-toe platform stilettos.

Hudgens stars as detective Kelly in the third installment of the Bad Boys trilogy, in which Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The movie hits theaters on Friday, January 17.

Us exclusively revealed earlier on Tuesday that the High School Musical star and Butler, 28, had called it quits after nearly nine years of dating.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us.

The former couple sparked breakup rumors in December after they appeared to celebrate the holiday season separately. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was also noticeably absent from Hudgens’ birthday celebrations earlier that month.

The Grease: Live star last shared a photo with Butler on Instagram in October 2019, but he had not uploaded a snap with her since July.

Hudgens, who previously dated her HSM costar Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010, returned to the social media platform before Tuesday’s premiere to share a photo of herself sitting outside in the sunshine.

In the final months of their romance, the Spring Breakers star and the Switched at Birth alum were long-distance. She filmed two Netflix movies, The Knight Before Christmas and The Princess Switch: Switched Again, last year, while he has been gearing up to portray Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled biopic about the late King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Scroll down to see more photos of Hudgens at the Bad Boys for Life premiere.