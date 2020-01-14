Sunny disposition? Vanessa Hudgens shared a fresh-faced selfie via social media on Tuesday, January 14, after Us Weekly broke the news that she and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler had split.

The Grease Live! star, 31, posted a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine on Tuesday via Instagram, hours after Us revealed that she and Butler, 28, had broken up after nearly nine years of dating.

The actress captioned the image with an emoji of a fairy and tagged celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas.

Hudgens also shared a selfie on her Instagram Story a few hours earlier in the day in honor of the premiere of her new movie, Bad Boys for Life. “OH SAAANP. BAD BOYS PREMIERE TODAY,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding up a “rock on” sign. “So excited.”

The Disney Channel alum shared two quotes on her Instagram Story during the day as well. The first was the definition of the Spanish word, “duende,” which means, “the mysterious power of art to deeply move a person. ‘Heightened sense of passion.’”

The second quote came from Coco Chanel and read, “You live but once; you might as well be amusing.”

The social media posts came after Us reported Hudgens, who began dating Butler in September 2011, had been open about the couple’s split with pals.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” an insider told Us.

Speculation that the two were heading towards a breakup began when the former lovebirds spent the holidays apart.

The High School Musical star posted solo photos of herself on December 31, dressed in a princess-inspired black gown and tiara. Days prior she jetted off to Vals, Switzerland, for a winter holiday and Butler didn’t make an appearance in any of her pictures.

The Carrie Diaries alum was also noticeably absent from Hudgens’ December 13 birthday celebrations, which included a surprise from her sister, Stella Hudgens, on the set of Netflix’s The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

The last time the couple appeared together on Instagram was on October 31 in a Halloween post. “Happy Halloween from my family to yours,” Hudgens captioned the photo with her then-boyfriend. They were also spotted holding hands on a lunch date with her mom in L.A. on November 13.

For his part, Butler hasn’t shared anything on social media with Hudgens since July at the premiere of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Hudgens previously dated HSM costar Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010.