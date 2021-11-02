Some Regrets

In October 2021, Johnson told Vanity Fair that it wasn’t his “best day” when he shared the original Instagram post that started it all. “I shouldn’t have shared that,” he added. “Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls—t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Though he regretted the initial post, the Jungle Cruise star said he wouldn’t take back his message if given the chance. “I mean what I say when I say it,” he shared. “But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.” He also claimed that unnamed members of the Fate of the Furious crew “quietly thanked” him for speaking out about Diesel’s behavior.