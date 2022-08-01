The Verdict

In July 2022, the High Court in London ruled that Coleen had not defamed Rebekah with her social media post. For that reason, Justice Karen Steyn dismissed the case. She also told Rebekah that “significant parts of her evidence were not credible.”

Days after the verdict, The Observer reported that Poldark creator Debbie Horsfield signed on to write a TV series about the case for Blueprint Productions, which produced the shows A Very British Scandal and A Very English Scandal. Coleen is also reportedly set to participate in a Netflix documentary about the case.