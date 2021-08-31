Did she find The One?! Looks like it! Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Malia White seemingly confirmed her relationship with Jake Baker on Sunday, August 29.

Baker, who appeared on season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean, shared a photo of the pair kissing by a pool on Sunday, simply adding the black heart emoji as the caption.

One month before, he shared a pic of the couple on the 31-year-old’s birthday.

“HAPPY BIЯTHDAY to the Moon Boot Queen herself,” he captioned a photo of the duo in July, before adding “ILY.”

The romance isn’t exactly new either. The bosun and the engineer went on a double date with their former boss Captain Sandy and her girlfriend, Leah Rae, in May. Rae shared a pic of the group of four at the time via Instagram.

Although White hasn’t shared any photos with her new beau yet, she was previously in a very public relationship with Tom Checketts, which played out on the show. The Florida native confirmed the pair had broken up in September 2020.

“Yes, Tom and I have split,” White said via Instagram at the time. “The details surrounding all of it I am trying to keep a little private just out of respect to him and I. But yes, I am single.”

In July, she opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her relationship with Checketts and the rumors that he cheated.

“We were working on different boats. It was in the pandemic [that] had just happened. So, it was impossible for us to see each other. It was right when the show is coming out, it’s obviously a lot going on in our lives. And, yeah, he found someone else on his boats, and I didn’t know for a couple of months,” she said, before adding that “a friend” told her he was cheating and “all hell broke loose.”

Checketts, who never responded to the cheating allegations, was “very sorry,” the Bravo star told Us. “He’s apologetic. He wants to get back with me, but wow, not for me.”

White added, “You learn; you live and you learn. I think, in hindsight, I probably would not have loved for him to come on the show. I was never really dying to work with him on the show. I kind of wished we would’ve kept those two things separate. I think that would have helped our relationship a lot.”

