3. He founded a unisex makeup line for MAC with his brother.

Harry and his older brother, Peter Brant II, released two collections of gender-neutral makeup and skincare products with MAC in 2015 and 2016. “The gender lines are starting to blur again, which is really, really great. People are starting to be more celebrated for their creativity,” Harry told W magazine in June 2016. “And I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you.”