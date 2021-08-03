4. He Has Been Honest About Struggling With His Mental Health

The U.K. native admitted that his connection to music helps him channel his energy into something creative when he is dealing with a tough day.

“I use it kind of as therapy. Back then, I didn’t know I was a depressive. Making music made me feel so good even if it was rubbish, if I didn’t have any words or anything and it was just a melody and guitar line or whatever, it just makes you feel so good,” he noted to Yuck Magazine in 2021. “I could literally do that this morning, come up with a new idea and only I’ve heard it; that’s a cool space to be in.”