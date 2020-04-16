Each other’s rock. Luisana Lopilato rushed to husband Michael Bublé’s defense on Sunday, April 12, after fans expressed concern when he elbowed her in an Instagram Live video.

“It is incredible how some human beings are!!” the actress, 32, wrote on Instagram in Spanish. “While we cross this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to live to bring them a little joy, entertainment, and we have to bear to listen and see what malicious people publish who come out to talk about anything and without knowing anything about our family.”

Lopilato then reassured fans that the singer, 44, was not to blame for the backlash. “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers,” she continued. “[These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don’t allow it either … The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”

The model and Bublé tied the knot in March 2011. They are parents of sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 20 months.

The couple announced in November 2016 that their eldest child was diagnosed with liver cancer. “This difficult time has brought them closer together and put things in perspective,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in December 2017.

Lopilato opened up about her son’s health battle in July 2017. “These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong,” she told Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez at the time. “There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God, because it’s a long process. But thank God the worst is over.”

