Clearing the air. Michael Bublé‘s wife, Luisana Lopilato, responded to concerned fans after video of him harshly elbowing her drew major backlash online.

The Argentinian actress, 32, took to Instagram to address the footage of her husband, 44, jabbing an elbow into her side during a recent livestream. In one clip posted to Twitter by an “outraged” fan, Lopilato appeared uncomfortable as the “Feeling Good” singer yanked her closer to him and threw his arm around her shoulders after the aggressive move. After Bublé fans expressed their disappointment in his behavior, Lopilato reassured them everything was fine in their 9-year marriage.

no sé ustedes pero yo ví ésto y quedé indignada con ese trato de Michael a Luisana , en serio quedé WTF pic.twitter.com/tuzyizgQTq — Sol🦋 (@solciadler) April 10, 2020

“It is incredible how some human beings are!!” she wrote in Spanish via Instagram on Sunday, April 12. “While we cross this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to live to bring them a little joy, entertainment, and we have to bear to listen and see what malicious people publish who come out to talk about anything and without knowing anything about our family.”

The Chiquititas actress told fans not to believe any negative stories they might see about her relationship. “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers,” she added. “[These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don’t allow it either … The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”

According to Hello magazine, some fans even urged Lopilato to leave her husband after the shocking behavior he displayed on the livestream. “Thank you for worrying,” the South American model reportedly said in a video addressing the scenario. “It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer [from abuse].”

Lopilato met the Canadian crooner when she appeared in his 2009 “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video, one year after he split from Emily Blunt after nearly three years of dating. He was previously engaged to actress Debbie Timuss. After Bublé tied the knot with Lopilato in March 2011, the pair welcomed sons Noah and Elias in 2013 and 2016, respectively, and daughter Vida in 2018.

The couple’s world was completely changed when their eldest son was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer in 2016. One year later, the little one was given a clean bill of health after receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Bublé opened up about the difficult time during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke in October 2018, noting that his wife was his rock through it all.

“We got the diagnosis and that was it, man, my whole life ended,” he said at the time. “When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”