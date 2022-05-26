1. What Is Her Family Life Like?

Nittolo has a tragic family backstory: Her father — who died in prison in 2014 — and her uncle were convicted of hiring hitmen Steve and Robert Homick to kill their parents in September 1985.

She also revealed via Instagram that her brother was in a severe car accident in 2000. “Severe brain damage from a car accident that wasn’t his fault. 10 weeks in a coma, 2 brain surgeries later, living at Northridge Hospital for months, years of every kind of physical therapy you can imagine, and a family that had been through enough s—t to know to never give up hope no matter what. He’s a true testament to how we roll…. no matter what they say… we will survive and come out ahead and he did. Married with a beautiful family and living a quality of life that most dream of,” she captioned a throwback picture of her and her brother from 1978.