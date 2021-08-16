Her Home Is Florida

Though she was born in Connecticut, Mercado grew up in both Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida. She graduated from Booker High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Center in Manatee County in 2005. The singer was even given a key to the city of Sarasota on May 9, 2008, which local officials proclaimed to be Syesha Mercado Day. The activist referenced her key as the authorities took her baby girl.

“You are traumatizing my baby … You know how much I’ve done for this county? I have the key to this city … I’ve done nothing but help this county and the Manatee County Sheriff’s office. I did an anti-bullying program for you guys,” she tearfully told officials as she begged to go with them and sit with her baby.