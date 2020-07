2013

The Girls Trip actress made waves in April 2013 when she addressed rumors that she and Will have an open relationship. “I think that people get that idea because Will and I are very relaxed with one another,” she told HuffPost Live. “But I’ve always told Will: ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK.’”

Jada later denied on several occasions that the two are swingers.