1990

Ryder got engaged to her Edward Scissorhands costar Johnny Depp in July 1990, but they called it quits after three years. She defended the actor decades later when his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of abuse — allegations he repeatedly denied.

“I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man — an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him,” the Star Trek actress said in a 2020 witness statement.