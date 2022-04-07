Happy World Health Day! Every year, the World Health Organization sets a different theme for the holiday, and for 2022, the focus is “Our planet, our health.”

The WHO estimates that each year, more than 13 million deaths are caused by avoidable environmental causes, which is why this year’s theme focuses on both the health of human beings and the planet.

While the day of the holiday, April 7, is a great time to get involved in a planet-friendly initiative, many celebrity couples already practice eco-friendly habits and have donated to or volunteered with organizations and companies focused on issues like sustainability and preventing climate change.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are one couple who have consistently made efforts to better the health of the planet. Reed is the founder of BaYou With Love, a sustainable jewelry brand that works with recycled computer technology from Dell. The Twilight actress is also an animal activist who has won an ASPCA Compassion Award.

Somerhalder is just as passionate about animals and the environment. He founded the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which heavily focuses on “the conservation of natural resources, such as forests, lands, and wildlife, for the benefit of the entire community.”

Another celebrity couple that embodies this year’s theme is Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. The two actors both have vegan diets, which are known to not only help animals but the environment as well.

When asked about his and Mara’s son, River, named after his late brother, River Phoenix, Phoenix told The Sunday Times in 2021, “Well, certainly I would hope that [he is vegan], but I’m not going to impose my belief on my child.”

Scroll down to see more celebrity couples who can provide inspiration for this year’s World Health Day: