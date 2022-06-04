Linda McMahon

Having met her future husband, Vince, when they were just teenagers, Linda was heavily involved with wrestling throughout their lives and careers, helping Vince form Titan Sports Inc. and later becoming the co-CEO of the WWE.

She left the sports realm in the 2000s to pursue her political ambitions. In 2016, she worked under then-president Donald Trump as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration. Three years later, she served as chairwoman for Trump’s political action committee America First Action.