Following in his family’s footsteps, Shane worked his way up in the WWE from working in the warehouse as a teen to referee to pro wrestler, battling against the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hogan and teaming up with The Undertaker and the Ministry of Darkness.

In addition to his wrestling persona, Shane also made waves behind the scenes, including launching the official WWE website and brokering multiple TV deals. He has been married to wife Marissa since 1996, and their sons have made occasional WWE-related television appearances.