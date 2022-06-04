Vince McMahon

Vince is arguably the most well-known member of the McMahon family and is responsible for taking the family business to great heights in the ‘80s, ‘90s and beyond, helping to create Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker’s characters. He became a TV personality in his own right, exaggerating his own position as the CEO of the WWE to form his character, Mr. McMahon.

He and his wife Linda are parents to professional wrestlers Shane and Stephanie McMahon, who also play important roles on the corporate side of the WWE.