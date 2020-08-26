A dream home! James Charles can check a major item off his bucket list — purchasing his first house.

The YouTuber, 21, shared photos — captured by Chad Mellon Studio — via Instagram of his newly renovated Los Angeles mansion on Tuesday, August 25.

“BOUGHT MY FIRST HOME!” he captioned the post. “9 months of renovating and decorating later, we’re finally settled in and the house tour is LIVE on my channel! Buying a home has been my #1 biggest goal since starting social media and I cannot believe that this is a reality, all thanks to you guys.”

Later that day, Charles also gave fans a tour of his new digs in a YouTube video as he celebrated hitting 20 million subscribers.

According to Dirt, the social media influencer purchased the 10,000-square-foot property for $7 million in November 2019. LeClair Decor helped him to design the home, which features six bedrooms, a salon, full production studio, music recording studio, Olympic grade trampoline and basketball court. The main level includes a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a chandelier, and a piano. There is also a giant chef’s kitchen with ample counter space. The house also boasts a movie theater and a wine cellar filled with Coca Cola.

The master bedroom has a chandelier, mini-fridge, a fireplace and two closets — one that stores his everyday attire and another that houses his formal, red carpet looks.

One bedroom was also converted into a fitting room that will double as a studio for him to film TikTok videos.

However, the makeup mogul has not yet unveiled his basement level, which he dubbed his “Sisters Headquarters.”

Charles — who skyrocketed to fame for his makeup tutorials — told Us Weekly in April that he pumped the brakes on getting glammed up amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“At first I wasn’t minding it as much because obviously being stuck at home, I’m very, very grateful and blessed to have a job that I can continue doing during this, so I’ve been filming lots of content and lots of videos for my sisters,” he said at the time.

Charles added, “But when I’m not filming or doing a makeup look, I’ve been in no makeup and glasses and a bathrobe and relaxing and trying to enjoy this like time of rest as much as I possibly can.”

