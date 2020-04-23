James Charles Tells Us Why You Shouldn't Wear Too Much Makeup on a Zoom Call

As the nation continues to quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Zoom makeup has been a hot topic of conversation. How much is too much? And how minimalist is too minimalist? Mega beauty influencer James Charles spoke exclusively with Us Weekly’s Stylish to share his pro-take on the subject.

“Obviously camera quality on webcams is not really the best,” Charles tells Us. “I feel like you don’t need to go super, super full coverage in order to look cute.”

“So I feel like now, more than ever, is a great time to just embrace and love yourself in your own skin, but if you did want to do it, I would just say something super, super light cause it’s gonna look great ’cause the camera quality sucks.”

The beauty blogger mentions that he’d wear even less makeup for virtual dates. “If I was to have a Zoom call or FaceTime date, I’d have no makeup on.”

He continues, “Because you know, it’s important for me that if I ever get into a relationship, that that boy loves me for who I am even when I’m not looking the cutest right when I wake up in the morning.”

When the YouTube star’s not creating content for YouTube these days, he’s embracing the makeup-free life. “My beauty routine has been practically non-existent during the quarantine,” he says.

“At first I wasn’t minding it as much because obviously being stuck at home, I’m very, very grateful and blessed to have a job that I can continue doing during this, so I’ve been filming lots of content and lots of videos for my sisters.”

He continues “But when I’m not filming or doing a makeup look, I’ve been in no makeup and glasses and a bathrobe and relaxing and trying to enjoy this like time of rest as much as I possibly can.”

Charles’ new reality show, Instant Influencer, is streaming free on YouTube starting Friday, April 24. The four-part series will put six makeup artists through a set of beauty challenges and the winner will take home $50,000.

