Through thick and thin! 1000-lb Best Friends’ Meghan Crumpler is facing more than one roadblock on season 2 of the TLC series — including her weight loss stumble and wedding planning fears.

“My life just feels like [it’s] in a million pieces right now,” Meghan, 44, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, which premieres on Wednesday, January 4. “I’m kind of spiraling out of control.”

The reality star, who previously lost 200 pounds, admits to her doctor that she’s not doing everything she needs to be to successfully lose more weight.

“I need to walk out and take a minute to myself,” Meghan says after the surgeon gets frustrated with her response. “I cannot believe this,” she adds while storming out of the office. “F—k this place.”

The Georgia resident isn’t just upset that she’s seemingly hit a bump in the road on her weight loss journey. She also expresses concern to her pals Vannessa Cross, Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton during the trailer about feeling unhappy ahead of her wedding.

“I’m not feeling it,” Meghan tells the group while trying on dresses.

Tina, 42, later confronts the bride to be, asking her why she is really getting married. “Is it that you love him [and] he’s the love of your life, or you just don’t want to be alone?” she says.

While Meghan is battling with her self-esteem, Vannessa, 44, is preparing for her skin removal surgery after successfully hitting her goal.

“I’m getting confidence in my weight loss,” she reveals in the clip.

Vannessa previously told Us in February 2022 that she was “putting everything on hold,” especially dating, while focusing on getting down to her goal of 200 pounds. “Right now, I’m only focusing on losing weight in myself,” she exclusively told Us at the time.

The TLC personality’s happiness, however, isn’t something all of her costars can relate to at the moment. Ashley, 37, confesses that her road to a healthier lifestyle isn’t going as planned.

“I really have to get this weight-loss surgery,” she tells the cameras after a doctor’s visit. “It’s life or death for me.”

The new season also promises some laughs with the girls as the BFFs celebrate Meghan’s upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette bash — including drinks and feathered boas.

The ladies will put their cycling skills to the test on a pedicab adventure, and Vannessa will attempt to ride a mechanical bull in between fitness classes and team-building exercises.

Fans first met the 1000-lb Best Friends stars in February 2022 when season 1 premiered. Both Vannessa and Meghan, however, became reality TV personalities in 2021 after appearing on Discovery+’s Too Large.

After facing many ups and downs together last season, the squad is set to return this month for round two.

“Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely are back and ready to share the latest in their wellness journeys as they work to achieve their weight loss goals together,” TLC teased in a January press release. “This fierce foursome is more determined than ever to show that with unbreakable bonds, even the biggest obstacles can be overcome.”

Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends premieres on TLC Wednesday, January 4, at 10 p.m. ET.