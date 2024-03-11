The 2024 Academy Awards celebrated the best in movies but one film came out on top, walking away with more accolades than the rest.

Oppenheimer came out on top, winning seven awards during the awards show on Sunday, March 10.

“I think any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment, you know you do, right?” Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas said while accepting Best Picture. “I could deny it, but I have been dreaming about this moment for so long, but it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happen, and now I’m standing here and everything’s kind of gone out of my head.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th annual ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Tons of A-listers walked the red carpet in hopes of taking home a coveted gold statue, but not everyone came out victorious.

When the 2024 Oscar nominees were announced in January, Oppenheimer had the most nominations, coming in at a total of 13.

In the July 2023 film, Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Murphy, 47, nabbed a Best Actor nomination for his role and took home the award earlier on Sunday. His screen partners in the movie, including Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss and Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, nabbed nominations in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively. Blunt, 41, lost to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, but, Downey Jr., 58, prevailed in his category.

Oppenheimer’s director, Christopher Nolan, was recognized in the Best Director category (which he won). He was also up for Best Picture (which he won as a producer on the film) and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film as a whole got Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score and Best Film Editing nods as well. (Oppenheimer won Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.)

Coming in at a close second, Poor Things received 11 nominations overall. Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo both got acting nods in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively.

Killers of the Flower Moon also had double-digit nominations with 10. Trailing that film was Barbie with eight nominations and Maestro with seven. American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest all racked up five nominations before the big night.