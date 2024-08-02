Although Us doesn’t want the 2024 Paris Olympics to end, the closing ceremony is on the horizon.

Thomas Jolly, the creative director who also oversaw the opening ceremony — which featured performances from Céline Dion and Lady Gaga — has dubbed the closing show “Records.”

The last hurrah of this year’s games will feature performances from acrobats, dancers and gymnasts, some of whom are expected to perform on top of metal structures representing the Olympic Rings. According to the official Olympics website, the closing ceremony will be “solemn and emotional” while also being “a time for celebration.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony:

When and Where Is the Olympics Closing Ceremony Airing?

Live coverage of the ceremony will kick off at 8 p.m. local time in Paris, or 2 p.m. ET., on Sunday, August 11. It will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock and re-air that night at 7 p.m. ET.

What Will Happen During the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

In addition to performances by dancers, gymnasts, musicians and acrobats, the closing ceremony will feature the traditional parade of flags and athletes, speeches from the President of the Organizing Committees for the Olympic Games and the IOC President and the extinguishing of the Olympic flame before the Olympic flag is ceremoniously handed over to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 summer games.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will accept the flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, making history as the first Black woman to receive an Olympic flag.

Depending on the schedule, athletes who compete the same day as the closing ceremony may also be given their medals during the ceremony. This could include athletes from the marathon, handball, basketball, modern pentathlon, volleyball and water polo events.

Who Is Hosting the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Jimmy Fallon and sports commentator Mike Tirico will cohost NBC’s coverage of the ceremony. Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will also serve as commentators.

Where Will the Olympics Closing Ceremony Take Place?

The show will be held at the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, where rugby sevens and track and field events have been hosted during the games.

Who Is Performing at the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The official Olympics website notes that “world-renowned singers” will take the stage for the closing ceremony, but no names have yet been confirmed. One A-lister, however, is already on the program.

Tom Cruise will perform a skydiving stunt during the show, TMZ reported on August 1. According to the outlet, the Mission Impossible star will rappel off the top of the Stade de France, landing on the field with the Olympic flag in tow.