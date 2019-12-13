30 Taylor Swift Lyrics Perfect for Your Next Instagram Caption





Struggling to create the perfect Instagram caption? Not to worry. Taylor Swift has so many hits that it’s safe to say your entire account could turn into a tribute to her with each photo earning its own lyric as a caption.

In honor of her 30th birthday on December 13, 2019, Us Weekly has round up the best lyrics (in no particular order!) to include in your Instagram photos. Simply scroll for whatever photo you’re posting and check out which song and lyric we’ve chosen.

1. For the photo of you and your long-distance love: “They say home is where the heart is, but that’s not where mine lives.”

2. For the whimsy photo of you looking into the distance: “You’ve ruined my life by not being mine.”

3. For your vacation pic on the ocean: “I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez.”

4. For your anniversary/wedding photo: “Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover.”

5. For your high school reunion photo: “The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming color.”

6. For the pic of you and your longtime BFF: “We never go out of style.”

7. For a photo of you hugging your family: “Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you.”

8. For that gorgeous post-breakup selfie: “This is the golden age of something good and right and real.”

9. For a random PDA pic: “I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you.”

10. For that fierce selfie: “Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes and if I bleed, you’ll be the last to know.”

11. For that selfie of you looking serious: “It isn’t love, it isn’t hate, it’s just indifference.”

12. For the pic of your feet in the ocean: “Oh damn, never seen that color blue.”

13. For that photo from brunch of so much food: “And I thought that it would kill me but it didn’t.”

14. For the smirking selfie: “Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours.”

15. For that throwback of you in high school: “Wish you could go back and tell yourself what you know now.”

16. For that pic of you in the perfect new outfit: “Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream.”

17. For the photo of you rocking out at a boyband concert: “He got that boyish look that I like in a man.”

18. For your first fall selfie of the year: “Windows swung right open, autumn air, jacket ’round my shoulders is yours.”

19. For the “candid” of you laughing: “When it comes to a lover, I promise that you’ll never find another like me.”

20. For the artsy photo of a dark sky: “Screaming, crying, perfect storms.”

21. For football Sundays: “Because you know I love the players and you love the game.”

22. For your wedding dance: “I don’t wanna dance if I’m not dancing with you.”

23. For that Fourth of July pic: “I took your matches before fire could catch me, so don’t look now — I’m shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town.”

24. For your wild night out: “Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines.”

25. For a photo when you’re home for the holidays: “I’ve stormed out of every single room in this town.”

26. For any festival photo, ever: “And you know I love Springsteen, faded blue jeans, Tennessee whiskey.”

27. For that New York City photo in front of a Broadway sign: “Everybody here was someone else before.”

28. For that photo of your sparkly outfit: “Don’t you worry your pretty little mind, people throw rocks at things that shine.”

29. For the pic of you and your sibling: “The best people in life are free.”

30. For your gym selfie: “So if you’re coming my way, just don’t.”

