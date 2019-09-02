Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone … she’s too busy giving advice! It’s a known fact that the pop star is a successful singer, writing lyrics that inspire her fans all over the world. But, she’s also full of wisdom — even when she’s not belting out tunes.

The Grammy-winning artist was named the highest paid female singer of 2019 and is promoting her latest album, Lover. At some point along the way she’s also grown as a person. Luckily for Us, she is happy to share what she’s learned.

“Social media can be great, but it can also inundate your brain with images of what you aren’t, how you’re failing, or who is in a cooler locale than you at any given moment,” she wrote earlier this year. “One thing I do to lessen this weird insecurity laser beam is to turn off comments. Yes, I keep comments off on my posts. That way, I’m showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I’m training my brain to not need the validation.”

She also explained how women being socialized to be “sweet” can often cause more harm than good. “While it may be born from having been raised to be a polite young lady, this can contribute to some of your life’s worst regrets if someone takes advantage of this trait in you,” she continued. “Grow a backbone, trust your gut, and know when to strike back. Be like a snake — only bite if someone steps on you.”

Keep scrolling for Swift’s most empowering quotes!