Getting ready for new 50. It’s been six years since Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has put out a new album — but fans should expect something fresh sooner rather than later.

“There will be new music in the series,” the rapper, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 8, during the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, while promoting his new ABC series, For Life.

The producer is hoping to also release new music soon but is waiting for the right time. “I just think hip-hop culture is a youth sport,” the Grammy winner said. “I think I’m supposed to put things that are missing into it at points, but not necessarily force my way into being a priority. You see some other guys that still want to have the best verse at 50. You’re not supposed to have the best verse at 50.”

The Power alum also opened up to Us about the new series, which follows an innocent man who becomes a lawyer while serving life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. The story was an important one to tell and is based on a true story, which meant it was too intriguing for Jackson to turn down; he stars in the drama and serves as an executive producer.

“He’s been incarcerated since he was 16. A group of kids that jumped a kid and went to jail and from there, he just never made it out of that scenario,” Jackson said of his character. “He never matured or earned anything. When he got into the penal system and acted out, he started to develop a reputation, and that reputation became more important to him than getting back to nothing. He just learned to comfortably live in that environment, not look forward to getting out.”

For Life premieres on ABC Tuesday, February 11, at 10 p.m. ET.