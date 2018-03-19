‘9-1-1’ Finale: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Ends

It’s the last call of the season. 9-1-1 will come to an end on Wednesday, March 21, and there’s a good chance the wacky emergencies will continue. Here’s everything to know before the season 1 finale — and the questions that will be answered.

Starting Over

Athena’s (Angela Bassett) starting fresh.

Following her divorce, Athena is ready to try out something new. While being a mom of two still comes first, and that definitely isn’t changing anytime soon, sharing custody of the kids with Michael could get complicated.

Bobby’s New Beginnings

Throughout the season, Bobby (Peter Kraus) has grown tremendously and has finally found a way to move past his traumatic past. However, is he ready to take on dating? It’s a possibility!

Buck and Abby ending?

While Buck (Oliver Stark) and Abby (Connie Britton) just started their relationship, it looks as though they may be parting ways. After her mom’s passing, their relationship could become a serious commitment — but are either of them ready?

Can Hen Forgive Herself?

After what she put her wife through, Hen (Aisha Hinds) is doing everything she can to stay faithful and fix the mistake she made. However, can her marriage recover? And can she keep custody of her child — both will be determined in the finale.

It will be back!

The series, created by Ryan Murphy, was renewed for a second season after only the second episode, so if you get a cliffhanger in the finale — which is definitely possible — don’t worry. It’ll be back next year.

The season 1 finale of 9-1-1 airs on Fox Wednesday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

