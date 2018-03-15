Ring the alarm! Fox’s new procedural drama 9-1-1 has been action-packed so far this season, and the finale promises nothing less as seen in an exclusive promo shared with Us Weekly. Watch the full video above.

The show — starring Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, and Peter Krause — “explores the high-pressure experiences of fire fighters, police officers, paramedics and dispatchers, and how their personal lives cross over into their professional lives,” says fellow actor Oliver Stark in the season finale promo.

“There have been a number of crazy moments snatched right out of the headlines,” explains Golden Globe winner Bassett in the video about some of the biggest moments of the first season.

Bassett, who plays LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant, finds herself in her fair share of emergencies, from crashing teen parties to dealing with family drama.

But it’s been the OMG moments — including roller-coaster accidents that might leave viewers questioning that next trip to Six Flags and a baby stuck in a wall (yes, that happened) — that have fans wanting more. Which makes all the more sense that the series, produced by Ryan Murphy, was renewed for a second season after just two episodes.

“Every episode has some kind of odd, procedural pieces to it, where you’re looking for the weirdest thing that could possibly happen, like attacked by dogs or a plane crash or some giant, weird, entertaining thing,” director Brad Falchuck explains in the video over footage of a giant inflatable bouncy house flying down a cliffside.

The season finale is sure to surprise Us with some more mind-blowing emergencies.

Tune in to the season one finale of Fox’s 9-1-1 on Wednesday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

